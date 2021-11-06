Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 189,560 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,560 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Boyd Gaming worth $25,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at $588,000. Thames Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 10.6% during the second quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at $17,537,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 625.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,380 shares of company stock worth $7,537,066 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.56.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

