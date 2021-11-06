Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,553 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $25,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,909,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after buying an additional 95,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

HII stock opened at $194.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.99. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

