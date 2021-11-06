Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,921 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.61% of Overstock.com worth $24,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OSTK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $104.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $112.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average is $79.81.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,666 shares of company stock worth $356,697 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

