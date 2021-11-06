Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 300,646 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,646 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.64% of Natus Medical worth $23,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Natus Medical by 16.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 672,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 96,139 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Natus Medical during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Natus Medical during the second quarter worth about $931,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Natus Medical during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Natus Medical during the second quarter worth about $191,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $967.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.93 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

