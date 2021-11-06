Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,649 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Realogy worth $24,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Realogy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,915,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,821 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Realogy during the 2nd quarter worth $15,128,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Realogy by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 682,473 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Realogy by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,776,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,359,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Realogy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,813,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,438,000 after purchasing an additional 521,620 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $21.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RLGY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

