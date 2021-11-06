NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.5% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $73,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,858,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,962,600,000 after purchasing an additional 302,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $297.52 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $314.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $741.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.66.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

