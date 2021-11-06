OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.59.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OCANF shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut OceanaGold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS:OCANF opened at $1.99 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

