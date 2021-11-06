Odyssey (OCN) Market Cap Achieves $6.86 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $6.86 million and approximately $318,061.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00051877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.43 or 0.00250757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00100514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

