OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) announced its earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFS Capital had a net margin of 125.91% and a return on equity of 7.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of OFS Capital stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 87,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $152.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.81. OFS Capital has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $11.40.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OFS Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,499 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.37% of OFS Capital worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OFS. TheStreet raised shares of OFS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.