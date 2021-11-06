OIN Finance (OIN) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $11.76 million and $396,985.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00051732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.80 or 0.00250543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00100458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012020 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

