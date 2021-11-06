OMG Network Hits Market Capitalization of $2.26 Billion (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.13 or 0.00026572 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $2.26 billion and approximately $1.60 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.87 or 0.00274887 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001152 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.