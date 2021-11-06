ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONTF. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

ON24 stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. ON24 has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $834.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irwin Federman sold 31,562 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $632,186.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,839.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 827,998 shares of company stock valued at $18,006,720.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,565,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,827,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

