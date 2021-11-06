OneLedger Price Reaches $0.0881 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. OneLedger has a market cap of $40.02 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OneLedger has traded 63.7% higher against the dollar. One OneLedger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0881 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00051877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.43 or 0.00250757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00100514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.