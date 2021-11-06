OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 469.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,603. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OneSpaWorld stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of OneSpaWorld worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

