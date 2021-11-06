Ontrak Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 30,528 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,680% compared to the average volume of 1,715 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTRK shares. Cowen cut Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of OTRK opened at $11.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39. Ontrak has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $224.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Analysts expect that Ontrak will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $348,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $2,703,674.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,693 shares of company stock worth $6,037,724 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 49.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $514,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 116.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

