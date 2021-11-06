Opacity (OPCT) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $16.10 million and $8.24 million worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opacity has traded 38.2% higher against the US dollar. One Opacity coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Opacity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00051702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.97 or 0.00260225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00097489 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Opacity Profile

OPCT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.