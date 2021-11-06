Open Governance Token (OPEN) Price Up 40.8% Over Last 7 Days

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $37,307.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00053072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003094 BTC.

FLETA (FLETA) traded 65,832.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00013862 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.12 or 0.00244066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00096296 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004371 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.