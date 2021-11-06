Open Platform Market Cap Tops $3.49 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and $351,448.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Open Platform has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00051889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.55 or 0.00250813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00100460 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

