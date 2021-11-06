Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORC. Jonestrading upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered Orchid Island Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchid Island Capital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE ORC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,986,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,629. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $805.79 million, a P/E ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.60%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 424.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Orchid Island Capital worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

