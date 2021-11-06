Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.67

Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.67 and traded as high as C$2.87. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$2.85, with a volume of 491,462 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.
The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Osisko Mining Company Profile (TSE:OSK)
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.
