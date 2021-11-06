Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $105.54

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.54 ($1.38) and traded as high as GBX 120.65 ($1.58). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 119.50 ($1.56), with a volume of 60,351 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 110.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.54. The firm has a market cap of £151.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.42.

About Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG)

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

