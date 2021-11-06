Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Releases Earnings Results

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.
PTVE stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 199,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 28.17%.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.
Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.
