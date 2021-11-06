Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Releases Earnings Results

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

PTVE stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 199,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 329.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.