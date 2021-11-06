Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 6.32.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $16,853,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $1,334,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,770,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,480,431.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,598,303 shares of company stock worth $167,394,069. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

