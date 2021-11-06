Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share.

Shares of Par Pacific stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 452,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,623. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.53.

In other Par Pacific news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $658,550.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,666 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Par Pacific stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,823 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Par Pacific worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

