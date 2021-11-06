Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share.
Shares of Par Pacific stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 452,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,623. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.53.
In other Par Pacific news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $658,550.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,666 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.
Par Pacific Company Profile
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
