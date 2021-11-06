Particl Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,715.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Particl has a total market capitalization of $20.47 million and $1,715.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00002891 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012230 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.67 or 0.00515068 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,689,494 coins and its circulating supply is 11,665,090 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

