Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Passage Bio stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 232,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,238. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $517.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.46. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $30.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 39.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 89.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after buying an additional 540,546 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Passage Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

