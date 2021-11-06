Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paya updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:PAYA traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,324,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,378. Paya has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Paya stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,488 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Paya worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

