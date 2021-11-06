Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paya updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:PAYA traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,324,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,378. Paya has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Paya stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,488 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Paya worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Paya
Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.
