PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

NASDAQ CNXN traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.21. 60,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,244. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.72. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $55.21.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNXN. TheStreet upgraded PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PC Connection stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.