Pendle (PENDLE) Price Tops $0.72 on Exchanges

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $52.87 million and $1.48 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00083215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00079411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00100293 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,393.40 or 0.07237358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,540.78 or 0.99730307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00022402 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,280,552 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

