Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 5,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 13,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Get Perimeter Medical Imaging AI alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops, patents, and commercializes surgical imaging tools. The firm’s S-Series Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging System provides clinicians with cross-sectional and real-time margin visualization of an excised tissue specimen.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.