Permission Coin (ASK) Price Up 4.8% This Week

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $30.76 million and approximately $265,715.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00083814 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00081356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00099111 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.60 or 0.07274360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,135.48 or 0.99919489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022139 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,668,563,567 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

