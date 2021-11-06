Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.52

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and traded as high as $0.54. Pgs Asa shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 0 shares.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded Pgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. The stock has a market cap of $214.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PGS ASA provides seismic images and 3D data describing and data processing services. The firm operates through the following segments: Marine Contract, MultiClient and External Imaging. The Marine Contact segment includes management of projects and customer relationships pertaining to seismic data acquires under excusive contracts.

