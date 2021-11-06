Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to announce sales of $22.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.65 billion and the lowest is $22.41 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $16.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $103.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.70 billion to $103.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $97.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.14 billion to $107.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $46.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,086,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 203.8% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,948,000 after purchasing an additional 117,342 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.