Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Announces Earnings Results

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.30. 2,601,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,686. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $77.10 and a 1-year high of $196.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 137.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PXD. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.