Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Announces Earnings Results

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.
Shares of PXD stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.30. 2,601,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,686. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $77.10 and a 1-year high of $196.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 137.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.82.
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.
About Pioneer Natural Resources
Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.
Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.