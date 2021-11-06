Pirate Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $370.87 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $370.87 million and $1.00 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003243 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.34 or 0.00260319 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00103840 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.00135582 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002821 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 187,997,002 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

