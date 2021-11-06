Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,423.89

Shares of Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,423.89 ($18.60) and traded as low as GBX 1,291.50 ($16.87). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,300 ($16.98), with a volume of 281,018 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Plus500 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) target price on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) target price on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,408.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,423.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. Plus500’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel Joseph King bought 3,824 shares of Plus500 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,307 ($17.08) per share, with a total value of £49,979.68 ($65,298.77).

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

