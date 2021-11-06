Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.66

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$47.66 and traded as high as C$51.40. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$51.10, with a volume of 29,078 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$47.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$51.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$113.40 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.5900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is 10.51%.

About Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

