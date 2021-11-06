PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PWSC shares. Macquarie started coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James began coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $741,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.15.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

