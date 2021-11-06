Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.78

Prairie Mining Limited (LON:PDZ) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.78 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 13.64 ($0.18). Prairie Mining shares last traded at GBX 13.64 ($0.18), with a volume of 0 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of £31.82 million and a P/E ratio of -68.20.

About Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ)

Prairie Mining Limited, a coal development company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, appraisal, and development of resource projects in Australia and Poland. It develops and operates Jan Karski semi-soft coking coal mine in the Lublin Coal Basin, as well as Debiensko hard coking coal mine in Upper Silesia.

