PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

OTCMKTS:PREKF opened at $12.13 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

