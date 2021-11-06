Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Project Angel Parent from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Project Angel Parent from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Get Project Angel Parent alerts:

In other Project Angel Parent news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $29,063,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Project Angel Parent stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. Project Angel Parent has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.30.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Project Angel Parent will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Project Angel Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Angel Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.