Project Inverse (XIV) Price Hits $0.0170 on Major Exchanges

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $629,013.13 and $302,914.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00083040 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00079370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00100245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,407.22 or 0.07245579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,672.32 or 0.99746871 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00022435 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 65,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,026,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.