ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.70.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $310,868.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the second quarter worth about $103,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PUMP opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 3.10. ProPetro has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $13.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

