ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.77

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.77 and traded as high as $5.85. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 34,123 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Dawson James cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $88.20 million, a P/E ratio of -29.10 and a beta of -0.11.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. On average, research analysts predict that ProPhase Labs, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth about $177,000. 10.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

