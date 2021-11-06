Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $283.71

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 283.71 ($3.71) and traded as high as GBX 361.60 ($4.72). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 355.20 ($4.64), with a volume of 277,388 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFG. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £900.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a current ratio of 20.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 341.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 283.71.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.