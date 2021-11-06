Provoco Token Trading 20.2% Higher Over Last Week (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Provoco Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Provoco Token has a total market cap of $60,058.22 and $124.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Provoco Token has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00051792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.72 or 0.00250057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00101475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011976 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Provoco Token Coin Profile

Provoco Token is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Provoco Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provoco Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

