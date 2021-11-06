Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.79

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $0.82. Pulmatrix shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 1,139,554 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 213.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmatrix, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PULM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,079.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,864 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,848,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 455,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 303,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 249,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.