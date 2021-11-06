QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,042,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.90% of QIAGEN worth $98,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in QIAGEN by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in QIAGEN by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 321,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after acquiring an additional 150,162 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in QIAGEN by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in QIAGEN by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,284 shares during the period. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cheuvreux lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.01.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $54.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

