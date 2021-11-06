Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases Earnings Results

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Quantum updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$0.020 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.21. 359,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,965. Quantum has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $419.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 41,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $224,335.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 39,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $215,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,927 shares of company stock worth $491,901 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quantum stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 6,429.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,156 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Quantum worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

