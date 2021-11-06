QuarkChain Trading 2.9% Higher This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $190.41 million and approximately $11.71 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00051702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.97 or 0.00260225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00097489 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

